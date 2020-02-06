Is Galen Gering Out at Days of Our Lives?

Have the last grains of sand run out of Galen Gering's hourglass? You decide. The actor (ex Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald, Passions), who currently plays Rafe Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, was interviewed recently on The Cliff Dorfman podcast and discussed his DAYS status.

If you move forward towards the 1 hour and 1 minute mark, Gering gets into talk of his time on DAYS and what the future holds.

Dorfman: Can we talk about what's going on?

Gering: Oh, I haven't

Dorfman: I didn't know if you had, that's why I'm asking very hesitantly about it. This [podcast] won't air for another two weeks.

Gering: I don't know . . . I mean, the fact of the matter is, I might as well say it. I don't know how long I'm going to be on the show . . . what the next chapter holds. If I'm staying, if I'm going, I know I'm definitely going for a bit, you know what I'm saying. A little further along in the interview, the discussion continues.

Gering: Yeah, they always bring on new people, key people, etc. I know I'm going back for a bit and spread the wings.

Dorfman: So you are going back?

Gering: Well, I have a couple weeks of shows to do . . .

Dorfman: To wrap up?

Gering: Uh, uh, yeah.

Click here to listen to the entire podcast and decide for yourself!