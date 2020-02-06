Jeff Kober Joins General Hospital as Sonny's New Arch-Nemesis

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard)'s latest arch-enemy has entered Port Charles. Meet General Hospital's new baddie, Cyrus Renault, portrayed by The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy star Jeff Kober (ex-Guy Stafford, Falcon Crest).

On the latest episodes of GH, mysterious gunmen tracked Sonny's wife, Carly (Laura Wright), and son Michael (Chad Duell). When captured, they confessed their boss, a mysterious drug lord, was after the Dimpled Don. Cyrus Renault, a drug lord from the northwestern United States, just transferred to Pentonville and is looking to get his hands on Sonny's territory.