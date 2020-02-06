Lauren Koslow Steven Bergman Photography

Lauren Koslow (Kate) took to her Instagram page to post a picture of her and Judi Evans on set today at Days of Our Lives.

Evans' altar ego Adrienne was recently killed off, but soap savvy fans know there may be an alternative option to keep the popular soap veteran on screen.

Hmm . . . how could that be? Maybe as Bonnie? Bonnie may be on a book tour, but rest assured, she's out there somewhere and may be ready to return to Salem.

Check out Koslow's post below:

Are you ready? Sound off in the comments!