Live! with Kelly and Ryan's Co-Hosts Inspire New ABC Sitcom Pilot

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are expanding their relationship from daytime to primetime. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts' personals and working relationships have inspired a new sitcom pilot from ABC called Work Wife. Deadline reports that the creative team behind the pilot is David Windsor and Casey Johnson of The Real O'Neals.

Work Wife takes place in the real estate world, in which Dani and Scott work together and hang out together, just as pals. As they branch out professionally, their bond will be tested.

Johnson and Windsor will pen the pilot, with Todd Holland (The Real O'Neals, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) directing,. Production will come from Seacrest's Seacrest Productions, Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' Milojo Productions, and ABC Studios.