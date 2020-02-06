Mary Elizabeth Winstead Recalls Getting Her Start on Passions

Birds of Prey star Mary Elizabeth Winstead is flying high in major films now, but she got her start on soaps, appearing as Jessica Bennett on Passions from 1999 to 2000. She recalled working on the supernatural sudser in an interview with Variety, calling its unique plotlines "very strange."

She said she was cast in the role at age 14 on her first visit to Los Angeles. But she had no idea how kooky Passions was going to get. Winstead remembered:

As I was filming it, I certainly became more aware as the days were going on, and as the scripts were coming in. But when I signed on to it, I had no idea what I was doing. They didn’t give a scripts or anything. It was just like, 'Oh, there’s a new soap opera. It’s gonna have lots of teenagers and young people. It’s going to air in the summer.' We all just went, 'Great. Sounds awesome!' And it was. I mean, it was great.

She added:

I thought it was going to be like a daytime version of 'Dawson’s Creek' — that’s how it was described. And then it just became, you know, hell was in my basement, my next door neighbor was a witch, she had a doll that came to life. Every day was just sort of, like, what is happening? It was very strange!

A documentary celebrating Passions' twentieth anniversary is set to debut in spring 2020.