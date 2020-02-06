Sara Haines Reflects on The View, Past and Present: 'I Just Want That Space Protected'

Steven Bergman Photography

Strahan, Sara and Keke co-host Sara Haines has talk-show experience galore, having also served as a panelist on The View. She appreciates her years at both Good Morning America and The View, discussing her different experiences recently with Page Six.

Haines said that her relationships with current co-hosts Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer run smoothly. She observed:

The secret is we were all raised the same. We all come from multi-sibling families where you’re taught very young that you’re not the center of this world, so there’s a modesty to all of us, a humility, and mostly there’s a gratitude.

But that doesn't mean that Haines doesn't respect her View roots. In fact, she has the utmost regard for the groundbreaking chatfest. With regards to Abby Huntsman's departure and a potential new co-host, she noted:

Whoever goes there, I want them to come with a gratitude that this place stood before you came and it’ll stand after, so come in knowing that you are lucky to ever sit at that table.

Haines added: