Susan Lucci Talks 'Real Housewives': 'I Don’t Think They Are the Modern-Day Soaps'

If anyone knows soap operas, it's Susan Lucci (ex-Erica Kane, All My Children). But even though her number-one fan, Bravo's Andy Cohen, asserted in 2014 that his Real Housewives shows are like modern-day soaps, La Lucci is standing her ground.

On Feb. 5, Lucci attended the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event. Women's coronary health is a cause close to her own heart. When Page Six chatted with Lucci about Cohen's claims, the daytime diva called the shows "entertaining," but commented:

I don’t think they are the modern-day soaps. There’s no storytelling. There’s a lot of editing. It’s, like, they cut to the chase all the time, and I think it’s different.

Amidst buzz of a possible AMC reboot, Lucci is enthusiastic about the possibility. She said: