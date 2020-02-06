The Young and the Restless Commemorates 40th Anniversary of Eric Braeden as Victor Newman

Photo Credit CBS

The Young and the Restless is doing it big for Eric Braeden. The number-one daytime drama is paying tribute to Braeden's 40th anniversary of being Victor Newman. It was Feb. 8, 1980 when Braeden made his debut as the ruthless businessman whom the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper) contacted to help run Chancellor Industries.

The role of Victor Newman was originally slated to be for a limited time. But once Y&R creator William J. Bell saw Braeden's performance, he promptly signed the actor to a contract and the rest is history. In a released statement, Braeden said,

I am enormously grateful to the writers and my fellow actors, and most importantly to Bill Bell

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, Y&R will mark the occasion by having Victor's wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) throw a gala to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Newman Enterprises. Expect for some people from the past to return to mark the milestone, such as Victor's firstborn grandson, Noah Newman (Robert Adamson), his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), and Victor's younger brother, Matt Miller (played by Robert Parucha, who originated the character back in 1985).

The event takes place Feb. 18-20. To get a little taste of what's to come, watch a clip below!