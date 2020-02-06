Adam/Phyllis/Chance: The black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) secretly heads to Las Vegas to handle his issue with Riza (Tina Casciani). Unbeknownst to Adam, the heir-turned detective (Donny Boaz) follows him to Sin City.

Adam is determined to fix the Riza problem he and Chance have and isn't about to let Chance's morals get in his ways. Meanwhile, Red (Michelle Stafford) has also followed the pair and is itching to discover their secret. Phyllis learns where Adam and Chance are meeting Riza and plants a listening device inside. Watch for Phyllis to finally discover what the dark secret these two unlikely allies are hiding and use it to her advantage.

Victor/Nikki: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) and his socialite wife (Melody Thomas Scott) take a bit of time before the Newman Enterprises gala to think back at Victor's past and his legacy. Victor is impressed with how far he and the company have gone and while he's no longer at NE. he's still keeping tabs on the place. Watch for some familiar faces from Genoa City to pop up and some surprises to take place at the event.



Billy/Jill: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) is put in check by his mama (Jess Walton), who returns to Genoa City. Watch for Jill to try and help Billy get it together down the line and not be amused by his friendship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Amanda: The mysterious lawyer finds herself in hot water.

Adam: He shocks his con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) love with the decision he makes.

