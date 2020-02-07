Good Morning America Launches New Promos in Alleged Effort to Extend Ratings Lead

Good Morning America isn't letting its short ratings lead over Today go anytime soon, according to a new article from Variety, Disney has commissioned a new promo campaign for GMA across its varied outlets, ranging from ABC to FX and Nat Geo. It will begin to air during ABC's telecast of the Feb. 9 Oscars.

GMA's senior executive producer Michael Corn told Variety in an e-mail:

This is a time of real momentum for our show. And there’s no better time to highlight what our anchors do best – bringing light, clarity, warmth and straight forward news in an overwhelmingly busy news cycle.

While GMA attracts more viewers, Today regularly wins in the coveted 25-64 demographic. But both leads are tenuous, as Brian Steinberg noted in the Variety article:

Among total viewers for the five days ended January 31, GMA only had 163,000 more viewers than Today. And among viewers between 25 and 54, Today had just 68,000 more than GMA. Each day brings a new development in the ongoing fight.

NBC has considered adding a fifth hour to Today.