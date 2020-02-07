Passions Alum Natalie Zea Nabs Recurring Role on 9-1-1: Lone Star

Since her days as Gwen Hotchkiss on Passions, Natalie Zea has appeared on shows like Dirty Sexy Money, Justified, and The Detour. Married to former on-screen love interest Travis Schuldt (ex-Ethan), Zea just scored a recurring role on 9-1-1: Lone Star, per TVLine.

Spoiler alert: Zea will play Zoe, a psych professor and possible love interest for Rob Lowe's Owen. On the Feb. 10 episode, the two will meet at a beauty supply store and sparks fly.