Soap Stars Shine in Indie Series Awards Nods, Highlighted by Sean Kanan's Studio City

Sean Kanan (ex-A.J., General Hospital; ex-Deacon, The Bold and the Beautiful) is scoring major points for his "love letter to the soaps": his steaming series Studio City. The Amazon Prime show received 12 nominations, tied for second among shows, for the eleventh annual Indie Series Awards. The awards will be announced on April 1 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

Studio City's stars also received nods. Kanan's spouse Michele was nominated for Best Writing, Drama, with Lauren de Normandie. Kanan himself is up for Best Lead Actor, Drama, while Sarah Brown (ex-Carly/Claudia, GH; ex-Aggie, B&B; ex-Madison, Days of Our Lives; ex-Julia, As the World Turns) is up for Best Lead Actress, Drama.

Tristan Rogers (ex-Robert, GH; ex-Colin, The Young and the Restless) and Patrika Darbo (ex-Shirley, B&B; ex-Nancy, DAYS) receiving nods for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in the Drama categories, respectively. Matthew Ashford (Jack, DAYS; ex-Tom, GH; ex-Drew/Stephen, One Life to Live; ex-Cagney, Search for Tomorrow) will square off with Rogers for his role on The Bay.

Other soap alums up for accolades include: Sean Blakemore (ex-Shawn, GH) and multi-soap veteran A Martinez, both nominated for Best Guest Actor, Drama, for The Bay, plus Studio City's Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick, B&B); Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH; ex-Annie, Guiding Light; ex-Kelly, Y&R) for Best Guest Actress, Drama, for her role in Misguided; James Franco (ex-Franco, GH) for Best Lead, Actor, Comedy, for Ozara and Katessa; and Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) for Best Lead Actress, Comedy, for Donna on the Go.