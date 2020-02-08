All My Children Buds Reunite at Elizabeth Hendrickson's Baby Shower
One side benefit of working with people you love is creating a life-long bond. All My Children may be gone, but its reach is never far away.
The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R; ex-Annie, AMC) threw a baby shower for her past and current cast mate Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R; ex-Frankie and Maggie, AMC), who is expecting a daughter in March.
The duo had time to reconnect with Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), who was also at the celebration.
Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) commented on the photo of Egan and Budig on Instagram. Check out Budig's post below: