Elizabeth Hendrickson Steven Bergman Photography

One side benefit of working with people you love is creating a life-long bond. All My Children may be gone, but its reach is never far away.

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R; ex-Annie, AMC) threw a baby shower for her past and current cast mate Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R; ex-Frankie and Maggie, AMC), who is expecting a daughter in March.

The duo had time to reconnect with Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), who was also at the celebration.

Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) commented on the photo of Egan and Budig on Instagram. Check out Budig's post below: