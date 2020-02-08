Orson Bean, 91, Hit and Killed By Car in Los Angeles

Alley Mills, Orson Bean

Orson Bean, 91, and husband of The Bold and the Beautiful's Alley Mills (Pam), was killed in a traffic accident in Venice, CA last evening. Multiple news outlets report he was walking near Venice Boulevard and Shell Avenue Friday evening when he was struck by two cars.

Los Angeles Police Captain Brian Wendling stated,

The car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down. A second vehicle was coming up, was distracted by people trying to slow him down and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and that one was fatal.

Bean had a career that spanned several decades. He appeared on many TV shows, such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Ally McBeal, Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, and most recently, Grace and Frankie.

Despite his numerous film and TV credits, Bean may be best known for his wit and humor as a game show host and panelist. He was a regular fixture on To Tell the Truth, Super Password, and Match Game, to name a few.

Bean and Mills were married in 1993. Our sympathies to her, and his family and friends.