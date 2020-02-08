WATCH: How the Jerome Gallery Got Its Makeover on General Hospital

Ava Jerome (Maura West) recently hosted a memorable art show at her gallery on General Hospital. She used it to reveal to certain interested parties that she indeed owned the portrait of Helena Cassadine. Her scheme brought Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) out of the shadows and flamed Valentin's (James Patrick Stuart) dreams of inheritance into a puff of smoke.

What does it take to get the gallery back in action? GH's Production Designer Jennifer Elliott gives viewers a behind the scenes look at how all the new art was created for the show.

Watch the video on GH's tweet below: