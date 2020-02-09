The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sally Is Dying Which Means Wyatt Will Waffle

Courtney Hope

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Sally (Courtney Hope) has one month to live!

Katie (Heather Tom) supports Sally whilst she blabs her business all over town.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) struggles with his love for Flo (Katrina Bowden) and his desire to support Sally.

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) is back to frolic with shirtless Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

In shocking news, somebody proposes marriage . . .

Katie wonders if it was the wisest idea to let her gums flap all over town.

Liam (Scott Clifton) puts Zoe (Kiara Barnes) straight about Thomas.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continue to bicker about their spawn and his wandering eye.

Douglas' (Henry Joseph Samiri) future therapy bills grow as Daddy Thomas continues to use him as a pawn.

Liam is totes Team Brooke in her fight to take down Thomas.