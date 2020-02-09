Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jennifer Rose Remembers That "Hope" Pitched Her Off the Balcony

Kristian Alfonso, Melissa Reeves

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Marlena (Deidre Hall) saves John (Drake Hogestyn) with no thought for her own safety.

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) is stunned to remember that her cousin "Hope" (Kristian Alfonso) tossed her from the balcony.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a secret she's keeping from Brady (Eric Martsolf). Shhhhhh . . .

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) thinks he can get push through Princess Gina to get to Hope.

Chad's (Billy Flynn) snooping reveals an on the lam Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) spills everything to Rafe (Galen Gering) and works with him to try to save John and Marlena.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) get news about the search for baby Mickey's bone marrow donor.

Gabi (Camila Banus) keeps a close watch on her phone . . . and her apps.

Chad and Abs (Kate Mansi) get all lovey dovey on Valentine's Day.

Princess Gina uses a couple of brain cells to out maneuver Rafe.

Lani (Sal Stowers) tries to move quickly to stop Eli (Lamon Archey) from marrying Gabi.

Chad and Abs get trapped in Princess Gina's throne room.

Abe (James Reynolds) and Eli have a serious conversation before the wedding.

Gabi and Eli's wedding begins . . .