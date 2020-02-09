General Hospital Spoilers: Remaining True to Form, Carly Is Intrigued By a Man With a Fully Loaded Piece

Laura Wright

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) takes an actual turn toward the dark side.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have a long chat.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) worries that Mike (Max Gail) is on a downhill slide.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) lends a hand to help out family folks.

Ava (Maura West) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) continue to share secrets.

Carly (Laura Wright) really wants to know the deal with Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has a thought . . .

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is all kinds of confused.

Dustin (Mark Lawson) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) have a date night and discussion of his rescue on the docks.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) thinks he has a green light from Nina.

Valentin has news for everybody . . .

Finn (Michael Easton) feels very protective of Anna (Finola Hughes).