William deVry

It's easy to see that General Hospital's William deVry works hard to stay fit and shirtless ready . . . a necessary evil for a soap actor. Although he's inspired to keep at it for many reasons, he revealed on Instagram he may have extra motivation. His nefarious alter ego Julian is about to about to get busy . . . twice in fact.

