The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Tick Tock Goes the Clock on Sally's Life

Courtney Hope

Sally's (Courtney Hope) diagnosis is IN on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spectra spawn has only one month to live! This puts Wyatt (Darin Brooks) into a predictable tailspin, which may lead him to do something out of guilt or obligation.

Watch the new B&B promo below: