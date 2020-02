Days of Our Lives Promo: Lani Wants to Upend The Queen of Darkness' Special Day

Camila Banus, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Lamon Archey

It may be Gabi's (Camila Banus) dream day on Days of Our Lives, but Lani (Sal Stowers) is hiding in the bushes waiting to strike. She has a plan to derail Gabi's wedding, much like Gabi did to her.

Meanwhile, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) goes running . . . right in to Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who is waiting to ride off on her daddy's motorcycle.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: