Daytime Confidential Top 20, January 2020

Marj Dusay

Welcome to the Daytime Confidential Top 20 for January 2020. Every month we track the current and former actors, hosts, executives and daytime personalities Daytime Confidential readers are most interested in through their usage of our site.

The outpouring from fans over the passing of daytime icon Marj Dusay resulted in her ranking No. 20 among the Top 50 daytime stars, executives, hosts and writers we follow each month.

The Bold and the Beautiful kicked off 2020 by tying The Young and the Restless with three current or former stars per show earning spots on the Daytime Confidential Top 20.

General Hospital dominated the countdown with 10 of the 20 spots, but both it and Days of Our Lives receive credit for Wally Kurth, who came in at No. 12. With Kurth, DAYS landed four spots on the countdown.

Find out which current and former daytime names and favorites readers were most interested in and earned a spot on the Daytime Confidential Top 20 in January 2020 below!