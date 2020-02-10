Tristan Rogers

Finn (Michael Easton) has a chat with Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) on General Hospital. Anna (Finola Hughes) may find it harder to defend Peter's (Wes Ramsey) crimes as Robert (Tristan Rogers) takes a firm stance to get to the truth.

Ava (Maura West) reminds her new frenemy Nina (Cynthia Watros) that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is still chasing her tail. Meanwhile, Valentin confronts Jax (Ingo Rademacher) in a most hostile manner.

Watch the new GH promo below: