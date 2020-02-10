Michelle Collins Claims 'The Hazing Was Brutal' at The View

Comedian Michelle Collins is speaking out about her time as a co-host on The View. Amidst rumors of behind-the-scenes turmoil, Collins compared the chatfest to a sorority (as Sunny Hostin did).

But while Hostin claimed that the panel wasn't made up of "mean girls," Collins told Us Weekly:

When they rushed me, the hazing was brutal — but I made it through. Yeah, very much. I mean, listen, I went to a women’s college, Barnard College. And, it only makes sense that I ended up on The View. That’s sort of like, it’s graduate school from Barnard, basically. So, I see that very much. And, it’s all good energy and everything else.

Collins added: