Scandal and All My Children Alum Cornelius Smith Jr. to Recur on God Friended Me

Steven Bergman Photography

Cornelius Smith, Jr. is on a roll. The actor (ex-Frankie, All My Children; ex-Marcus, Scandal) was cast in the new Madam C.J. Walker limited series. Now he's set to recur on God Friended Me, according to TVLine.

Smith will play Corey Smith, the son of Alphonse Jeffries (Carl Lumbly), who has mysterious ties to the "God Account." Corey will help close out the season by investigating the God Account and helping Miles.