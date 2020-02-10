Soap Alums Star in Hallmark Adaptation of YA Novel You're Bacon Me Crazy!
An adult adaptation of YA novel You're Bacon Me Crazy! is in the works, starring several soap alums, for Hallmark. The original book centers on a teen's romantic adventures while working on her aunt's food truck; the film refocuses the story on the aunt herself, Cleo, and her niece, Tessa.
Natalie Hall (ex-Colby, All My Children) stars as Cleo, who feels sparks fly when she butts heads with rival chef Gabe (Michael Rady) in a food truck competition. But can the two cooks come to a sweet happily-ever-after? Rady is well-known for guest spots on Jane the Virgin and UnReal, among other shows.
Besides Hall, the best-known daytime graduate is Barbara Tyson, who plays Mary in Bacon. Tyson starred on Another World as Dawn "Ivy" Rollo between 1987 and 1988.