Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, One Life to Live) is riding high on the success of starring roles in hit TV sitcom Mixed-ish and new film Sonic the Hedgehog. She talked to E!'s Daily Pop about working with Sonic star Jim Carrey and the importance of representation on Mixed-ish.

Sumpter dubbed Carrey a "mad scientist," in keeping with his bizarre behavior recently on Good Morning America. Sumpter said of Carrey,:

He is incredibly kind, and he's everything your hero would want to be, They say, 'Don't meet your heroes.' That's the hero you want to meet.

Talk turned to her role as Alicia on Mixed-ish. Sumpter noted:

The show's very important. But also, for me as a black actress, I don't always get to play these different, dynamic characters. So, she's a lawyer, but she's also a little quirky. She's not up on all the cultural things…She thinks she's cool, she's not…I love that I can be all these different things on this show, while sending an amazing message.

Watch the clip below.