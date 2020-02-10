WATCH: Star Jones Talks Her Health and Happily-Ever-After with Tamron Hall

Star Jones worked for years as a co-host on The View, and she recently made a comeback to daytime by appearing on Tamron Hall's chatfest. They discussed Star's battle with heart disease and finding love again with husband Ricardo Lugo, who's also a lawyer.

Per The Chicago Tribune, Jones said the two met online:

I used my real, given name, Starlet. And it said Starlet54LawyerNewYork. I used slice-of-life pictures. I didn’t use a headshot. Ricardo’s was Ricardo54LawyerChicago. And we did eight weeks of back-and-forth, back-and-forth, and we went on one date. He took me to a French restaurant for a Champagne tasting.

Star's struggle with coronary illness has changed her life. Per Eurweb, she also noted:

I’ve had such a purpose-driven life for the last ten years, especially since my diagnosis of heart disease. I’m a heart disease survivor but a heart disease thriver, honey.

Watch Star and Tamron discuss the former's new life below.