Caption This: Marlena Rescues John as Hattie Hides on Days of Our Lives

Deidre Hall

On Days of Our Lives, super spy John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was held at knifepoint by Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) when Marlena (Deidre Hall) barged in and foiled her plans. Marlena stayed strong for her man.

Meanwhile, Hattie (also played by Hall) was keeping Stefano (Stephen Nichols) at bay when Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Kate Mansi) barged in and foiled his plans. When the gun started waving, Hattie took cover.

Caption these two different approaches to a similar problem and comment below!