DC #953: The Writing on the Wall?

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Orson Bean, the husband of The Bold and the Beautiful's Alley Mills, was killed by a car. Sally is dying, but does anyone actually believe the character will be killed off?

Is Galen Gering out at Days of Our Lives? One thing we do know is Casey Moss will exit the NBC soap. The DC crew reacts to the John, Marlena, Steveano and Princess Gina storyline.

General Hospital hires Jeff Kober to portray Sonny's new rival. The team reacts to Lucas waking up, Anna's relationship with Peter and Valentin trying to get ELQ stock.

The Young and the Restless is renewed for four years and wins the WGA award. Eric Braeden is celebrating 40 years at the No. 1 soap, so the DC crew share their favorite Victor Newman memories. The special episode featuring Sharon's struggle with cancer gripped the team.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

Photo Credit: The CW

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels and Mo Walker react to The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event.

The trio dive into the annual crossover, from our beloved characters in jeopardy to the cameos, they discuss them all.

They also delve into the aftermath of all the planets being merged into Earth Prime.

What did you think of The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event? Let us know in the comments below.

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

