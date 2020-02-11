Laura Wright, Johnny Wactor

This last week on General Hospital, there were three shoot outs targeting Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) family and business. One of those shoot outs was at the “coffee” warehouse where Carly (Laura Wright) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) happened to be.

While Gladys was being nosy in the office, Carly was in the line of fire. Enter Brando (Johnny Wactor), who seemingly appeared out of nowhere with a fully loaded piece and a desire to save Carly. Brando got caught in the crossfire and Carly took on the role of protector until the dust settled. During those few short scenes, sparks FLEW between these two characters.

We want to know what you think. Are Carly and Brando headed in a similar direction as Carly and Johnny Zacchara (Brandon Barash)? Did you see sparks fly or was it more about their situation?

