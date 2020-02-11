NYT Bestselling Author Angie Thomas 'Here for' DAYS' Steve-ano Plot Twist

New York Times bestselling author Angie Thomas is a noted soap fan. The powerful voice behind blockbuster books like The Hate U Give (and the acclaimed movie adaptation) and On the Come Up is even producing a documentary for Passions' twentieth anniversary. As she revealed on Twitter, though, Thomas is also a fan of Days of Our Lives, a series once written by Passions mastermind James E. Reilly.

On Twitter, Thomas shared how much she's enjoying the "Stefano/Steve-ano" storyline, in which the DiMera patriarch (Joseph Mascolo) has taken over the body and mind of ISA agent Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols). She tweeted:

On her Passions project, she added: