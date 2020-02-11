Remember Caitlin Ramirez on The Bold and the Beautiful? The daughter of hunky firefighter Hector Ramirez (Lorenzo Lamas) turned out to be the kid Samantha Kelly (Sydney Penny) thought had died. Plus, she romanced both Rick Forrester (then-Justin Torkildsen) and his adoptive half-nephew/rival, Thomas (then-Drew Tyler Bell). Well, her portrayer, Kayla Ewell, is headed to a major new show!

Also an alum of The Vampire Diaries, Ewell will play another blood-sucker on the CW....this time, a vampiric villain named Nocturne on Batwoman, per EW. Nocturna will rear her ghastly dead on the Feb. 23 episode, entitled "Drink Me." On Batwoman, Nocturna preys on the people of Gotham to maintain her need for human blood, which is caused by a grievous affliction.