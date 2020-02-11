The Young and the Restless' Hunter King to Star in ABC's Prospect

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless vixen Hunter King (Summer Newman) is heading back to primetime. King has landed the lead role in ABC's upcoming comedy pilot, Prospect. According to Deadline, the sitcom is a "comedic Western with a feminist twist."

The show centers on Abigail Lansing (King), a young ,wide-eyed visionary who moves from Boston to become a teacher in the prairie town of Prospect. The smart, chatty, a bit weird - but positive and nice - Abigail is happy to move and start a new chapter of her life teaching children. But Abigail's views are tested when she discovers that her students are troublesome ranch hands and not children.

Abigail soon learns her living situation is a bit more country than she anticipated. She starts to rethink the expectations she has and realizes good work is to be done in Prospect - her way.

Does this mean King is on her way out of Genoa City? Set-side sources have told yours truly King is under contract at the number-one sudser and Prospect is a pilot, so no need for Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor) aka Skyle fans to freak.