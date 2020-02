The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom to Make Primetime Directorial Debut on Good Trouble

Heather Tom Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie) took to Instagram to announce another milestone in her expanding career. She will be making her directorial debut on primetime tonight on Freeform's Good Trouble.

The episode, titled "Palentine's Day," airs tonight at 10 PM Eastern.

Check out her post below: