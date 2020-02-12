NATAS to Stream Daytime Emmys on New App
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS)
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) will broadcast this year's Daytime Emmys on its new streaming app. Variety reports that NATAS plans to launch the as-yet-unnamed service in the first quarter of 2020 - just in time to broadcast both the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and the Sports Emmys.
NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said:
We were making it available on PCs and mobile in a clunky way. But with the Emmys OTT app available on any platform, if you want to watch on your phone you can watch on your phone. You want to watch on your TV, you can watch on your TV. And really be accessible to the audience. Wherever they are consuming the shows, we’re on it.
Per Variety, the app will work on "web, mobile, and major settop platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire stick and Android TV." Fans will also be able to find moments from past Daytime Emmys and other awards ceremonies, as well as new original shorts like "Behind the Emmy." The app will be free, at least at first, and without commercials.
Sharp added:
It is going to be there as a resource. Long term, I think we certainly see opportunities for ad support and/or sponsor support. That is not in the plan for launch day. I think our focus right now is really on building the content and building the audience. Then we’ll look at the monetization path down the road. There are certainly opportunities for it, and it’s something where in the engineering we are baking in. Monetization is not the focus, at least for 2020.