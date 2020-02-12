NATAS to Stream Daytime Emmys on New App

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS)

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) will broadcast this year's Daytime Emmys on its new streaming app. Variety reports that NATAS plans to launch the as-yet-unnamed service in the first quarter of 2020 - just in time to broadcast both the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and the Sports Emmys.

NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said:

We were making it available on PCs and mobile in a clunky way. But with the Emmys OTT app available on any platform, if you want to watch on your phone you can watch on your phone. You want to watch on your TV, you can watch on your TV. And really be accessible to the audience. Wherever they are consuming the shows, we’re on it.

Per Variety, the app will work on "web, mobile, and major settop platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire stick and Android TV." Fans will also be able to find moments from past Daytime Emmys and other awards ceremonies, as well as new original shorts like "Behind the Emmy." The app will be free, at least at first, and without commercials.

Sharp added: