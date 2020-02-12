Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives fans were shocked on Feb. 12 to hear a casting announcement from Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis). Smith told his fans on his Freddie & Alyssa podcast that both he and co-star/on-screen love interest Chandler Massey (Will Horton) have been released from their contracts.

Smith said:

Chandler and I were released from our contracts, so we will not be filming any more episodes after this week. Well, depending on scheduling in next couple weeks.

He added that Massey will guest on the podcast to chat more. He said:

We work tomorrow and after our scenes he’s going to come over and were just going to talk about it on the podcast. So we'll get into all the finer details on the podcast. but I just kind of wanted to let everyone know, kind of rip the Band-Aid off, if you will, with this video.

Smith continued:

Essentially what happened, we came back—so we had that big, two-and-a-half month-, or nine-week, break—and I was under the impression, I knew going back that I was coming back for six episodes and that contracts hadn’t been signed yet. So I said, ‘Great, there’s a lot of things going on over there; a lot of things are up in the air.’

We kind of hit people up in the DM on the show and Chandler and I were trying to find out, like were the only two coming back for six or are there other people coming back for six? And once we kind of got confirmation that other people were coming back for six episodes, we go, ‘Okay, we’re not going to be written off.’ But as the scripts started coming in, we started talking more and I just go--man, I’m like, ‘This doesn’t look good. This doesn’t look like we’re going to be signed on to a contract.’ But we’re like, ‘There’s no way we’re going to be let go.’ And without giving it away--I obviously can’t give away the spoilers—so do we leave by being killed off or one of us or do we just leave town or are we together or are we separate? I can’t give you the answer, but what I will say is that our last day is going to be September 18, 2020, is going to be the last episode that WilSon airs.

The news comes on the heels of Casey Moss' announced departure. Now, Days is down three leading younger male leads. Also, in the next generation up, Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) might be out.

Smith noted he made the video more than a week after he and Massey received the news, so he's had time to process it. But he made it clear that he and Massey wanted to stay on, noting:

It was not our choice. Chandler and I were looking forward to staying on and signing a contract and keep the storyline going but at the same time now that I’ve had time to process the whole thing I do understand that there’s a lot happening with Days of Our Lives. I know that the past three years, really the past—for as long as we’ve really known, for the past even five or six years, it seems like every year we don’t know if we’re going to get picked up and there’s big things that happen. And this year. with talks of streaming services and talks of—there’s so much going on, I have no idea on the upper levels of what’s really happening.

He added:

So is the door closed forever? No, I don't think so, but just the way that things are feeling, I don't also want to give people a false sense of hope that we are coming back. I'd be super-surprised if we don't have at least six months off before something may happen. But things could always change. I don't know.

He noted that he felt responsibility to the fans to continue the story and wanted to stay employed, saying he would have signed a year contract before the recent news. He also expressed his gratitude towards the show and reflected on his growth over his years on the soap.

Massey shared:

