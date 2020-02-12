WATCH: Dr. Phil and Wife Robin Live Their 'Price is Right' Dreams with James Corden

After finding out that Dr. Phil McGraw spent his honeymoon with wife Robin attending live tapings of The Price is Right, James Corden decided to bring the show to them. On an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the British comedian morphed into a semblance of Drew Carey.

The McGraws played Cliff Hangers and answered a few cheeky questions. When Corden queried, "“Where are you from and what do you do for a living?” Dr. Phil responded:

We’re from Texas, actually, and I don’t do s—!

Robin then chimed in:

Not true, not true!

But did they win the big-ticket item? Watch the McGraws compete to find out...