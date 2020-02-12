Y&R's Beth Maitland on Traci's Evolution: 'She Can Be Trusted'

Steven Bergman Photography

Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott) is back in the opening credits of The Young and the Restless, and her portrayer is thrilled. The recently-returned veteran appreciates her decades on the soap and the current regime's choice to bring back Traci. She told CBS Soaps in Depth:

Over the last couple of years, I’ve been used regularly a little bit more, which is a tremendous blessing. I am so grateful! I’ve had so much fun sort of finding my legs again and feeling much more part of the community instead of a visitor to it. I feel part of the family again!

In recent years, the ever-sensible Traci has become Genoa City's moral center. That's a far cry from the young woman who feuded with Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) back in the '80s! Ms. Abbott has truly grown into a mature, relatable woman. Maitland reflected:

She was not the one who felt confident and sure of herself. She learned with hard knocks and had a different experience than her gorgeous sister and her handsome brother. Traci struggled to find her way, so now she’s someone who has earned her place honestly and can give advice. She can be trusted.

