The Bold and the Beautiful's Adain Bradley Joins The 100 Prequel

Missing Adain Bradley (Xander Avant) onscreen? Fans won't have to wonder what he's up to these days. The Bold and the Beautiful actor has been cast in an upcoming series on The CW: the prequel backdoor pilot of The 100.

Deadline is reporting the untitled project centers on the end of the world having been caused by a nuclear apocalypse that decimates the majority of the human population on earth. A few survivors try to cope in their new dangerous world as they fight to make a new society from the remains of what they had before. The series will take place 97 years before what transpired in the mothership series.

Bradley will play Reese, a headstrong, hard worker who has always been in competition with his sister Callie (Iola Evans). Reese will find himself in a situation where he is finally able to prove himself but it comes at a hefty price. Reese will have to decide on how far he will go in order to be the top dog.

Bradley spoke about his news on Instagram

Bradley came on to B&B as Alexander "Xander" Avant, the cousin of Maya (Karla Mosley) raised in England by his uncle Julius' (Obba Babatundé) brother and wife. Xander came to Los Angeles and began working for Forrester Creations in 2018, where he reunited with his ex-girlfriend, the scheming Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The last time viewers saw Xander was August 2019, when he decided to leave Los Angeles and head back home after being caught up in Hope's (Annika Noelle) baby switch, courtesy of Zoe's dad Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady).

Three months later, in November, it was announced that Bradley was placed on recurring status.