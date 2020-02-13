WATCH: Chandler Massey and Freddie Smith Spill Shocking Details on DAYS Exits

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Chandler Massey (Will Horton) and Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis), whose characters make up the popular "WilSon" pairing, are opening up about their reported exits. Massey guested on Smith's Freddie & Alyssa podcast to discuss the shocking news. They shared that they allegedly didn't realize they were leaving the show until they read it in the scripts.

Here are some excerpts:

Massey: I guess it starts with our long hiatus, right? Assuming that we’d come back sometime in late January, mid-February, which happened. I know one of the producers reached out to me about doing a couple—six episodes over three week. And then I was told that there aren’t any—the deal’s not finalized for the show yet, so they’re not handing out contracts but afterwards, that we would deal with that when the time comes. And then back to work and then we started getting and reading the scripts… [laughs]

Smith: It just didn’t look good. Well, ’cause we didn’t know, ‘cause when I first got a call about the six episodes—I think I hit you up and said, 'Hey, do you have just six episodes?’ because I was just curious. I was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ This is before we got scripts, too, so we were off on this long break and we were, like, waiting—‘cause it was kind of left off. When we stopped in Thanksgiving, there was no resolution to anything. It was like—I think the next episode is later that night, nine weeks later, later that night. So I was like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t seem like we’ll go anywhere. We’ll be back.’ And then we get a call and then you and I start doing sleuth work. We're like hitting up other cast members, like, did anyone get a contract? And everyone said, like, 'No, it’s just six episodes or a handful of episodes,' so we’re like oh, okay, we’re good.

Massey then made clear he couldn't give away storylines about how Will and Sonny exit, but Smith chimed in:

With how the first three of the six scripts looked, it wasn't promising. We were just kind of of like, 'Um, I don't know,' and then we read all the way up to the five episodes.

According to the pair, it was only once they'd received the sixth and final script that they realized that their characters were headed out of Salem. Massey said:

And we were talking, like, 'I wonder what this sixth episode is going to bring.' And as we’re talking about it, the script gets delivered to your room and we read it and I mean, I kind of, I truly was shocked. I kept thinking, 'No, surely something will change.

When they flipped to the last page of that sixth script, Smith described his reaction as "Oh my God," with Massey chiming in that it was "not good."

Massey continued:

I was stunned. I didn’t even know what to say. It just seems like our story was so...our story was unfinished, and it just happened so abruptly, and to find out through reading the scripts was a little weird, too.

According to the actors, Smith then approached one of the show's producers, an unnamed man, to ask what was going on with their characters. Massey recalled:

I think you asked something like, 'What’s the deal?' And he’s like, 'Yeah, this is what’s happening.'

Smith added:

We kind of caught him off guard.

Massey went on:

We kind of caught him off guard; he didn’t really meet our eyes, which is interesting, because it was awkward. We weren't trying to put him on the pot or anything, but it was a weird vibe, that conversation.

Smith replied:

I think he was little caught off guard and you could tell he felt bad.

They agreed audibly before Massey speculated:

I wonder if he felt bad that it was happening or that no one talked to us about it first or both, or I don’t know. Just the handling of it was…I don’t know, it kind of hurt my feelings a little bit, to be honest.

Both expressed their disappointment at how they were let go after nearly a decade on the show and acclaim for their performances, plus their significant fan followings.

Watch the full interview below.