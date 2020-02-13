WATCH: Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield Talk Romantic New Film on The View

Joy Behar, LaKeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain

This Valentine's Day is coming up roses for Issa Rae. The Emmy nominee is releasing not one, but two, movies this month, including the uber-romantic The Photograph, in which she stars opposite LaKeith Stanfield.

Rae and Stanfield visited The View to discuss their film and the importance of showing Black stories on the big screen. Interweaving love stories past and present, The Photograph is a beautiful romance. Rae said:

It's a multi-generational, intertwining love story. It shows how the past forms the present.

Stanfield added:

We're just happy to be able to, again, be able to showcase love between two dark-skinned people on screen. By virtue of having that, show that all love is multidimensional and multifaceted.

