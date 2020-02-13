WATCH: Music Producer Timbaland Reveals Addiction Struggle to Tamron Hall

Superstar hip-hop producer Timbaland (born Timothy Mosley) is best known for helming hits for the likes of Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Ginuwine, JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake, and more. But he opened up to Tamron Hall recently about his own personal struggles, revealing his addiction to opiates.

Mosley, who once performed on One Life to Live and crafted smashes for Empire, told Hall that he was prescribed opiates after a dental surgery. His addiction spiraled from there, sadly. He told Hall:

It takes over you. It’s something that takes over your body. I don’t want to glorify it, but it feels amazing. It makes you feel like a superhero. It gave me confidence.

He added:

It could be a bad moment going on, but the pills block all that out. I thought some of the pills were making me create, but as I went back to listen to some of my music I was like, ‘Oh this is not a creation, this is a hot mess.'

His addiction not only affected his career, but his marriage (to now ex-wife Monique) and his relationships with his kids. Apparently, Tim was able to stop using after making a tough decision.

My marriage was new and I was scared of it. I think the pills helped me deal with the marriage at the time. But when I had my daughter and my son, I kept looking like, ‘I want to be here for my kids’ and it just hit me one day. I didn’t go to rehab; I cut cold turkey. My kids were my backbone to living.

Watch Tim's chat with Tamron below.