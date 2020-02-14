Days of Our Lives Actors Set to Reprise Roles in To The Beat! Back 2 School

Soap stars are going to light up To the Beat! Back 2 School, a video-on-demand and DVD sequel to the teen comedy To the Beat! Set to be released on March 10, To the Beat! Back 2 School sees our protagonists deal with major drama at their performing arts schools that might just shut down their showcase.

Several adult Days of Our Lives actors, including Eric Martsolf (Brady), Martha Madison (Belle), and Marie Wilson (Summer), are reprising their roles in the sequel. Other soap alums set to appear are Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily, General Hospital). Funnily, enough, Martsolf and Madison, who play siblings on DAYS, play very different roles inTo the Beat! Back 2 School. He shared: