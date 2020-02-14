Galen Gering Confirms He's Bidding Days of Our Lives Adieu

Steven Bergman Photography

Amidst hints of Galen Gering's impending exit from Days of Our Lives, the actor confirmed that his character, cop Rafe Hernandez, is indeed leaving Salem, USA. Gering shared the news on Instagram - on his birthday, no less! - saying:

The news comes just a day after Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) and Chandler Massey (Will Horton, AKA Rafe's one-time stepson) revealed they, too, are out at the NBC sudser. Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux) is also leaving.