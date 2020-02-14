Just a few days after announcing their departure from Days of Our Lives, Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) and Chandler Massey (Will Horton) are getting major support from fans.

"WilSon" lovers have begun a petition on Change.org petition to re-hire the actors because "their absence would ultimately be a huge loss to the show." In a short amount of time, the petition has already garnered over 750 signatures. As it gains traction, will DAYS head honchos take notice? It remains to be seen.