The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Gets Got by Phyllis

Melissa Claire Egan

Adam/Phyllis/Chelsea/Chance: Red (Michelle Stafford) hits pay dirt on the tea the black sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) and the Chancellor heir (Donny Boaz) are trying to keep hidden in Las Vegas.

Phyllis decides to use the info she learned and forces Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to decide if she wants Adam in prison blues or living the good life with her in Genoa City.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) has a shocking bond.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) puts her foot down.

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) is between a rock and a hard place.

Nick: The playboy eldest Newman son (Joshua Morrow) is stunned speechless when his ex-wife Phyllis plants a kiss on him! Are they about to bring that old thing back?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) extends an olive branch to Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Will the siblings bury the hatchet and not in each other?