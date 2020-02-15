The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt Buys Some Wood and Sacrifices Himself for Sally

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) goes IN on Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) about using Zoe (Kiara Barnes) to get to Hope (Annika Noelle).

Thomas gets down on bended knee for Zoe in front of the entire Forrester clan.

Brooke tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) she will try with Thomas.

Zoe overhears Liam (Scott Clifton) going IN on Thomas about all of his secrets and LIES - which makes Zoe suspicious.

Hope overhears Liam going IN on Thomas about all of his secrets and LIES - which makes her think that at least Thomas doesn't kiss other girls.

Sally's (Courtney Hope) illness comes at a very inconvenient time for Wyatt.

MOMMY, MOMMY, MOMMY Hope has a chat with her "son" Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Wyatt decides his best course of action is to become a martyr.

During their chat, Douglas reveals he's got a secret . . . but can he keep it? Maybe he should lock it in his pocket and take this one to the grave.