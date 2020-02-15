Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Lani Drenches Horton Square In a Heart-Fluttering Brew of Gabi Flavored Tea

Sal Stowers

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Abe (James Reynolds) has a heart to heart with Lani (Sal Stowers) about getting back with Eli (Lamon Archey).

Will (Chandler Massey) wants to know what Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) remembers about the Mother's Day of Death.

Valerie (Vanessa A. Williams) comes back to town for another one of Eli's weddings.

Lani tells EVERYBODY about Gabi (Camila Banus), the pacemaker, and the app of doom.

Bill Horton peaces out.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) unloads on Gabi.

"Steve" (Stephen Nichols) tells Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) he is actually Stefano.

Kayla does not believe "Steve" is actually Stefano because that is just silly . . . until he removes his patch.

The Deveraux clan plans to hop a jet plane to Africa for Bill's funeral.

Gabi unleashes the app and all of its power on Julie's heart . . . or so she thinks.

JJ (Casey Moss) goes to Africa and does not return after the funeral.

Doug (Bill Hayes) takes a long trip down memory lane as he remembers Bill and all the ways their lives were intertwined.

Rafe (Galen Gering) arrests Gabi.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Rafe put their heads together to try and figure out where Kayla disappeared to.

Things get MESSY when Maggie has words with Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer).

Sonny (Freddie Smith) makes things all romantical for an upcoming encounter.

Instead of marrying Gabi, Eli kisses Lani.

Both Victor and baby Mickey get cut loose from the hospital.

Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Roman (Josh Taylor) get all precious moments with each other.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) dreams of her "dead" daughter.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) goes upside Rafe's head when he tries to arrest Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Gabi does some fast talking and some deal making with the DA to try to avoid heading back to the pokey.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) does not know which way is up when she finds out who the bone marrow match for baby Mickey is.