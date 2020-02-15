General Hospital Spoilers: Nelle and Brad Try Their Best to Say "Deuces" to Port Charles

Chloe Lanier

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) cashes in on her dead husband's ELQ stock.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) have words.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) shows back up on canvas.

Brad (Parry Shen) secures employment, and plans to take Wiley and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) and get the hell out of town.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) wants to know the real tea about Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Taggert (Real Andrews).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Bobbie (Jackie Zeman) do what they do best . . . plot and scheme.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Molly (Haley Pullos) break bread and bond.

Lucas gets memory flashes from the night of his latest car accident.

Wiley's identity is OUT!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) lets folks know they best not mess with him and his kin.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Finn (Michael Easton) have a serious chat about their relationship and her dastardly offspring.